Whittier Trust Co. Sells 480 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in American International Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $83.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $84.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

