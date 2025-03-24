Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,388 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

VOD opened at $9.73 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

