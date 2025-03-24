Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 14,424 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,478,000. Amundi lifted its stake in MongoDB by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 11,057.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,960,000. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 246,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 110,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $192.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.13 and a 52-week high of $387.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.97 and its 200-day moving average is $269.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,706.91. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

