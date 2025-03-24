Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $90.96 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a PE ratio of 478.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.