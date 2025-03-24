Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth about $2,600,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also

