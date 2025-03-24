Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 348 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,375,000 after buying an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 179.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.