Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.8 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

