Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $118.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.26 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

