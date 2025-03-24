Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 260,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

