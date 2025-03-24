Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 2,985 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JHX. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on James Hardie Industries

About James Hardie Industries

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.