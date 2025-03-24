Whittier Trust Co. Buys 238 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 7.3 %

BATS EFG opened at $103.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

