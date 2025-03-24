Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,377 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2,810.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $394,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 210,471 shares in the company, valued at $54,690,889.35. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $1,803,639.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,477.48. The trade was a 12.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,033 shares of company stock worth $71,015,177. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $227.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.81. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.