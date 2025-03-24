Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on April 15th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2622 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

WTSHF stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

