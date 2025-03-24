Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on April 15th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2622 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 1.2 %
WTSHF stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Westshore Terminals Investment
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Chinese Fintech FinVolution: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.