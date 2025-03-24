Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

3/10/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

3/4/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

2/11/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $181.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.83.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 452.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 208,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.