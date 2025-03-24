Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT) in the last few weeks:
- 3/22/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 3/10/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 3/4/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 2/11/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $181.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.83.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
