Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

3/12/2025 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.23) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 420 ($5.42).

3/3/2025 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 375 ($4.84) to GBX 420 ($5.42). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2025 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 350 ($4.52) to GBX 400 ($5.17). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON IAG traded up GBX 5.72 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 288 ($3.72). 12,275,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,073,576. International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 156.09 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.06 ($4.75). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 324.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 268.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlines Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

