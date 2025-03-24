Waterdrop (WDH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Waterdrop to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $684.05 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

Shares of Waterdrop stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $564.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of -0.26. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Waterdrop’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

