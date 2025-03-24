Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Acquires A$101,580.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Bruce MacDiarmid bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$33.86 ($21.30) per share, with a total value of A$101,580.00 ($63,886.79).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Get Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited alerts:

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Interim dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.34%.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.