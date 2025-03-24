Walnut Level Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Walnut Level Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CEMEX by 123.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986,204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CEMEX by 63.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,397,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,688 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 46.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CEMEX by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

