Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 5.24% of Visteon worth $128,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visteon by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Visteon by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $80.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $119.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

