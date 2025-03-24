Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 205,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

