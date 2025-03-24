Virtu Financial LLC Sells 15,783 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.50% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,153,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

