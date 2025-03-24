Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 11.97% of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
MYCG opened at $24.89 on Monday. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.79.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.