Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 11.97% of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

MYCG opened at $24.89 on Monday. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0896 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

