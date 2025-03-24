Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $913,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,043 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,438,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,503 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,726 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

