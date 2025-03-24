Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EZBC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Franklin Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EZBC opened at $48.63 on Monday. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.