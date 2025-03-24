Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIK shares. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Viking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viking from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion and a PE ratio of 154.25. Viking has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viking during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Viking during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Viking by 36.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,951,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 793,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viking during the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viking in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

