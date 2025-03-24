Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,476,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $274.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

