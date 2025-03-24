Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,769,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183,789 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,889,000 after purchasing an additional 151,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $95.31 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.08 and a one year high of $107.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.