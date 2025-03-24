Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 4,517,272 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.57% of Workday worth $5,197,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Workday by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,526,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $25,850,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,949,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,152,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.58, for a total transaction of $17,816,225.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,602,994.26. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $105,735,200. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $249.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.76 and its 200 day moving average is $255.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

