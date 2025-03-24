Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.41% of AutoZone worth $5,591,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,721 shares of company stock worth $17,009,311. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,683.36.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,605.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,704.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,433.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,259.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

