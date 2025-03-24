Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 36.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URBN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $3,152,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,245,063.76. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.4 %

URBN stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.