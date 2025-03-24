United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 373,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,443,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,448,000 after buying an additional 615,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares in the company, valued at $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $570,258.45. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 72,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,349.97. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

PSTG opened at $51.11 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.51, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.