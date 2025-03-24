United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,171,000 after buying an additional 207,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG stock opened at $194.17 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.