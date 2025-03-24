United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,607 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,211 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,872,000 after buying an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,814 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $116.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average of $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.