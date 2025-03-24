United Services Automobile Association Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,847,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,477,000 after acquiring an additional 293,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 618,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,286,000 after purchasing an additional 114,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,900,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCLT opened at $76.17 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.