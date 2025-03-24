United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,976 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in HP were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.