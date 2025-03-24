United Services Automobile Association Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 378,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,112,000 after buying an additional 27,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

