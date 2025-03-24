Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 291 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $12,128.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,621 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,283.28. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $37,555.38.

On Monday, February 3rd, Paula Green sold 1,259 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $62,131.65.

On Friday, January 3rd, Paula Green sold 160 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $7,294.40.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. 724,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

