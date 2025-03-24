Twin City Private Wealth LLC Sells 232 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 1.5% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after buying an additional 436,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CarMax by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period.

KMX opened at $71.29 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,243 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

