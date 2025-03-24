Twin City Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 932,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,996,000 after buying an additional 130,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.6 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

