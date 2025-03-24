Twin City Private Wealth LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $380.36 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.98 and its 200-day moving average is $401.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

