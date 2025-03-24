Twin City Private Wealth LLC Buys 537 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Amundi raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,658,000 after buying an additional 10,231,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 31,021.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,049,000 after buying an additional 10,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,776,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,513,000 after buying an additional 5,733,810 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,692,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,976,000 after buying an additional 5,493,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 193.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,608,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,898,000 after buying an additional 5,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE BAC opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

