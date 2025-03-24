Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE TWLO opened at $103.44 on Monday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -161.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,061.80. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,867,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

