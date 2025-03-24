TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.18% of TransDigm Group worth $7,946,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $207,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $1,043,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,344.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,335.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,327.15. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.