Towercrest Capital Management Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $278.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.11 and a 200-day moving average of $290.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

