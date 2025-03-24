Towercrest Capital Management Invests $222,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after purchasing an additional 164,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $178.32 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

