Towercrest Capital Management Has $24.30 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,127 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.64% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $24,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.15 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

