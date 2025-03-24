Towercrest Capital Management Buys 249,374 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 197.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,374 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.