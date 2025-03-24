Top Airline Stocks To Watch Today – March 23rd

Alaska Air Group, RTX, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Expedia Group, Southwest Airlines, and TransDigm Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks represent shares in companies that provide air transportation services for passengers and cargo. These stocks are traded on public exchanges and are influenced by factors such as fuel costs, travel demand, economic conditions, and regulatory changes, reflecting the overall health and performance of the airline industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.75. 25,756,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,779. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.35. 9,544,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,375. The firm has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average of $122.55. RTX has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $135.74.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

United Airlines stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.87. 14,825,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,699. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.41. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.89. 17,058,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,711. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.81. 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,231. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.84. 21,659,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,100,472. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $16.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,344.17. 545,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,974. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,335.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,327.31.

