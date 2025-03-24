Tieton Capital Management LLC Purchases 245,022 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,022 shares during the period. Resources Connection accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned 2.49% of Resources Connection worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 2,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 32.5% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $95,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $115,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $13.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is -30.11%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

