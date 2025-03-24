Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 22.8% – Should You Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) was up 22.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Approximately 13,022,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 2,838,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.72 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

